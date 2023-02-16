Do you know that the Western Ghats and the Eastern Ghats come together and meet at a point around the Nilgiris? These are the beautiful blue, or neel mountains of South India. Through the ages, the nature-loving people of the Nilgiris have kept cattle and buffalo herds and have milked their cows and churned butter. Would you be surprised to know that several old and traditional communities such as the Todas, the Kotas, the Irulas, the Kurumbas and the Badagas live in the Nilgiris region, and that each of them speaks their own language?

The Badaga people are the most numerous among the ones who live here. They dress differently too. Badaga men and women dress in a white mundu, or a type of sarong, also called a vesti, and drape their upper bodies in a similar white cloth. The women wear a white kerchief called the pattu around their head, while the men wear a white turban called the mallu mandaray. Our story begins in these scenic and vibrant Nilgiris, in the village of Hannia Mannu. This was situated near the fortress of Koleya Kambe, also known as the Kolakombai village near the popular hill station of Coonoor today.

In this village, there once lived young twin brothers named Bala Sevana and Bela Madha. Their father had passed away when they were toddlers and so the brothers lived with their mother. Now, both these Badaga brothers had 19 farm labourers each to plough their lands and do their work. As the story goes, the two twins were as similar to each other as the horns of a buffalo. But while one grew rich, the other remained poor but hard-working and determined. The twins, however, grew without any hatred or jealousy towards each other.

Once, Bala Sevana and Bela Madha came to an unploughed field on a hill slope. This seemed like a field to play games. They wanted to play hillata. This traditional game involved a bat, a ball, a hole in the ground and some wooden pieces to throw. As per custom, they entered near the corner of the field, which had a holy engraved stone there. The twins prayed to their rulers, their temple and then to the moon, as one did before playing this game. They then brought hillus, or the small pieces of wood to throw during the game, a golden ball and a silver ball with them. They dug a pit in the ground. After all this was done, the game was set to begin.

In the meantime, as Bala Sevana and Bela Madha played, 19 girls came to watch the game. They stood on a slope nearby, in the shade of a large khaavilu bush. This plant bore several fruits, which the girls relished eating. Among the girls was Yerade Bellie, the daughter of Yerugatta, a prominent man of the region. The rest of the girls were, in fact, her companions and helps. As Yerade watched the game, she undid her plaited hair. Would you believe that her black hair was as thick as the stick used to churn butter!

As the game progressed, Bala Sevana was winning and Bela Madha was losing. Since Sevana was an expert at the game, he was able to catch the hillus that Madha threw. Seeing this, Yerade Bellie decided to have some fun of her own. She shouted out, “Oh no! Looks like someone is tired. Did Bela Madha go to his pasture in Temale and milk 18 buckets of milk from his cows?” In this manner she taunted Bela Madha who was losing. However, the brothers didn’t pay heed to her words. They continued with their game.

But Yerade Bellie wouldn’t stop. “Did Madha fold his mundu and churn butter using the pot and stick made of coir and jungle wood?” she teased loudly. “Hence, he is tired. Hmm, too bad, though he is skilled.” As if that was not enough, she added, “After all, the sons of widows are blessed thrice!” The brothers had heard what she said, but both decided to ignore these hurtful words. Yet Yerade Bellie continued, “If Bala Sevana had also milked 18 buckets of milk, he too would have been tired. He would not have caught the hillus then like he is now.” Just then Bela Madha fell with his face down.

They had been playing this tough game for too long. His face thumped by the reeds that grew beside a stream flowing nearby. He lay there with his head down for a while, trying to catch hold of his breath. Bala Sevana also grew tired. He fell among the hubbe bushes. His face usually shone bright like the reflection of light upon a clean metal plate, but now it lacked lustre. Among the two, Sevana was slim and athletic and more agile than Madha, who was slightly heavier, but still he was so tired that he couldn’t move any longer.

Seeing this, Yerade Bellie found more fodder for her jokes. “Girls, look! Seems like Sevana doesn’t eat enough. He drinks from what remains after washing the milk bucket,” she laughed. “Tell me, Sevana, are you not wealthy like Madha?” Now, everyone in the village knew that it was indeed Madha who was richer. Hearing such hateful words could cause much ill will in anyone in this world. It could cause jealousy between the two brothers and separate them, couldn’t it? After all, she had pointed out the differences that existed between the two of them. But surprisingly, Bala Sevana and Bela Madha didn’t mind anything that she had said.

In a while, the brothers rose from the ground. Their fatigue was gone. With their arms upon each other’s shoulders, they walked away after gathering their things from the field. Bala Sevana and Bela Madha continued to be the best of friends and brothers. They loved each other and couldn’t be apart. They were always together, like the wide, spread-out horns of a buffalo. In time, the two brothers became the ideal example of bonding among the Badagas. In fact, they were often compared to the brothers Rama and Lakshmana from the Ramayana. With time, Bala Sevana went on to perform many extraordinary deeds and rose to become a great hero among his people and in the region. He came to be recognised among all the Badagas and all over the Nilgiris!

Eventually, Sevana became an extremely wealthy man. He rose in position and became the chief manyamkarar or monegar (a local title) of the Nilgiri hills, which meant that he was a prominent headman of the region. In Sathyamangalam, which is in present-day Erode district, was the kacheri office of the region. In recognition of the position Sevana had attained, he was even awarded an official stamped document of authority from the Sathyamangalam Kacheri – which is said to be a huge honour.

So, what do the storytellers say about this story? Well, you should be able to guess it by now. He who conquers anger conquers his enemy

Excerpted with permission from “The Tale of the Good Boy” from Dakshin: South Indian Myths and Fables Retold, Nitin Kushalappa MP, Puffin.