Since December, India’s first education minister Maulana Azad has been in the headlines following the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s efforts to erase him from history books and public memory.

In December, the government scrapped the Maulana Azad National Fellowship that provided financial support for minority students to pursue MPhil and PhD studies. Earlier this month, it came to light that revised political science Class 11 textbooks of the National Council for Educational Research and Training had deleted a reference to Azad, among other changes.

But in the current socio-political climate, Azad’s ideas about composite, or indivisible, nationalism, are more relevant than ever. His revolutionary ideas, role in leading the freedom struggle and his vision for India are important for school students to know. They point to the collective and diverse efforts of the Indian independence struggle and its syncretic society.

Here are a few things about Azad that everyone should know:

Revolutionary publications

Azad opposed the Partition of the Bengal Presidency in 1905, proposed by the British administration, and became increasingly active in revolutionary activities against colonial rule. He believed that the freedom struggle against the British was the combined responsibility of all communities, irrespective of religion, caste and creed.

It was with this vision that Azad started his own newspaper, Al-Hilal, or The Crescent, in 1912. He strongly opposed the ideas of Muslim reformer and philosopher Syed Ahmad Khan and the Aligarh Party to keep a distance from the Indian National Congress.

It was in this context that Azad had decided to start Al-Hilal, which played a key role in inspiring Muslim engagement in the independence movement, with its anti-colonial outlook. He later started Al-Balagh, or The Message, in 1915 after Al-Hilal was shut. But both his publications were constantly confiscated and banned and he was detained several times under the Indian Press Act, 1910.

In the years to follow, the British passed the Rowlatt Act in March 1919, restricting civil liberties and rights. A month later, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place in Amritsar, sparking widespread outrage and a fresh nationalist upsurge across India.

At the Khilafat Conference in Calcutta in 1920, Azad told Muslims to refrain from cooperating with the government. Months later, Gandhi transformed this into the Non-Cooperation Movement.

Maulana Azad with Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru in 1935. Credit: in public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Imperialism and communalism

In 1923, at the age of 35, Azad became the youngest president of the Indian National Congress, the political party leading the freedom struggle under Mohandas Gandhi. His close inclination to the Congress, especially Gandhi, endorsed the idea of a united Hindu-Muslim struggle against a common enemy, the British. Azad consistently supported Gandhi’s non-violent struggle and civil disobedience.

In his address as Congress president in 1940, Azad strongly emphasised Hindu-Muslim unity as a pre-requisite for “swaraj”, or self-rule:

“Today, if an angel were to descend from the heaven and declare from the top of the Qutab Minar, that India will get Swaraj within twenty-four hours, provided she relinquishes Hindu-Muslim unity, I will relinquish Swaraj rather than give up Hindu-Muslim unity. Delay in the attainment of Swaraj will be a loss to India, but if our unity is lost, it will be a loss for entire mankind.”

For Azad, Hindu-Muslim unity was of foundational importance for India’s freedom and progress:

“This [that is Hindu-Muslim unity] is the first foundation of our [national] construction without which not only Indian freedom but also all those things which are necessary for living and progressing of a country are mere dream and empty thought. Not only that we cannot get freedom without it but without it we cannot even create elementary principles of humanity within us.”

In 1928, Azad rejected the idea of separate electorates based on religion, and called for an independent India committed to secularism. He also played a key role in organising and leading Gandhi’s Dandi March in March 1930 to break the salt law.

While Gandhi was on his march, Azad organised and led a group of satyagrahis on a peaceful raid of the Dharasana salt works, just outside Mumbai. The protestors were met with brutal force from the British police who used bamboo batons to beat them back. But the protestors did not retaliate, drawing international attention to the non-violent freedom struggle and public sympathy.

In 1940, Azad accepted the presidency of the Indian National Congress – his second stint – at the crucial Ramgarh session during which the Quit India Resolution was passed. During this the Muslim League also adopted a resolution for a separate Muslim state (Pakistan).

In his presidential address, Azad spoke firmly against two-nation theory stating and defined Muslim identity and the concept of India:

“One of the last caravans, following the footsteps of its predecessors, was that of the followers of Islam. ……This led to a meeting of the culture-currents of two different races. Like Ganga and Jamuna, they flowed for a while through separate courses, but nature’s immutable law brought them together and joined them in a sangam. This fusion was a notable event in history. Since then, destiny, in her own hidden way, began to fashion a new India too full of the riches of her own precious heritage. Full eleven centuries have passed by since then. Islam has now as great a claim on the soil of India as Hinduism. If Hinduism has been the religion of the people here for several thousand years, Islam also has been their religion for a thousand years. Just as a Hindu can say with pride that he is an Indian and follows Hinduism, so also we can say with equal pride that we are Indians and follow Islam.”

Wahdat-e-Adyan (Unity of religions)

During his presidency, Azad emphasised wahdat-e-adyân, or the unity of religions that provided the philosophical and ideological ground for Hindu-Muslim unity.

Azad’s commitment to Muslim reformation and his idea of ijtihad, or independent reasoning, was in contrast to the traditional religious interpretation of Islam, which became a major source for the revitalisation of Islamic thought in the modern world.

While justifying and endorsing pluralism to fellow Muslims worldwide, Azad emphasised that nationalism is an integral part of Pan-Islamism in the Muslim world. Nationalism and Islamic brotherhood were not contradictory but one and the same thing. This was based on his experience of West Asia where Muslims from different regions were encouraged to assert their independence from the British Empire.

Congress leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru and Sarojini Naidu at the 1940 Ramgarh session where Maulana Azad was elected president for the second time. Credit: in public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

An education reformer

As Independent India’s first education minister, Azad spearheaded revolutionary changes. During the first five-year plan, under his ministry, the University Education Commission and Secondary Education commission was set up.

Azad supported retaining English as a medium of language along with other regional languages. His idea of the Right to Free Education for all children under 14 years of age was enacted several decades after his death – in 2009 – reforming the primary education system.

Azad also emphasised on science and technology and played a key role in the founding of Indian Institutes of Technology, the Indian Institute of Science and the School of Planning and Architecture. Under his tenure, the University Grants Commission was established in 1956 by an Act of Parliament for the disbursement of grants and maintenance of standards.

Composite nationalism

Reviving Azad’s ideology is the need of the hour. Azad’s composite political theory that justifies, Islamically, the participation of Muslims in a democratic and pluralistic national and international community has relevance for the global contemporary concerns

Amid deeply fraught Hindu-Muslim ties today, Azad’s emphasis on a composite Indian Nation, or Muttahid Qaumiyat, focused on promoting unity among India’s diverse communities, is instructive.

In contrast to the separatism of Pakistan’s founder MA Jinnah and the Hindu Mahasabha, Azad envisioned India as a free, secular and democratic country.

In dealing with contested identities through nationalism, Islam and modernism, Azad’s vision paves the way for a newer understanding of the rise of global right-wing politics and majoritarian chauvinism.

His composite nationalism can be applied beyond India to other countries struggling with cultural and religious diversity. Azad’s vision of a united and diverse India can serve as a model for other countries and offer a path to building a more inclusive and tolerant society.

K Zahid is a doctoral scholar at Panjab University’s Department of History.