Magadh (1979)

Listen horseman, where’s Magadh?

I’ve come

from Magadh

I must go to

Magadh

Where

do I turn?

North or south,

east or west?

Here I see Magadh,

here it disappears –

just yesterday

I left Magadh

just yesterday

Magadh’s people

told me not to

leave Magadh

I gave my word –

I’d be back

before sunrise

But there is

neither Magadh nor Magadh



You too have been searching

brothers, this is not the Magadh

you’ve read about

in books,

this is the Magadh

that you

like me

have lost

Corpses in Kashi (1984)

Have you seen Kashi?

Where

corpses come and

corpses go

by the same road.

And what of corpses?

Corpses will come,

corpses will go –

ask then, Whose corpse is this?

Rohitashva’s?

No, no,

all corpses can’t be Rohitashva

His corpse

you’ll recognise from a distance

and if not from a distance, then

from up close –

and if not from up close,

then it

can’t be Rohitashva

and even if it is

will it make a difference?

Friends,

you have seen Kashi,

where

corpses come and

corpses go

by the same road.

And this is all you did –

made way

and asked –

Whose corpse is this?

Whoever it was,

whoever it wasn’t,

did it make a difference?

Fiction (1984)

Sir, hear me out

before you go

The Pataliputra

you and I

are fighting for

is in the eyes of others

a fiction

Do you hear?

For them it’s not worth

even a moment’s thought

They ask,

What Pataliputra?

Sir! You have to

answer them,

make them understand –

this is the same Pataliputra

for which

Ajatashatru, Bimbisara,

Chandragupta,

you and I

are fighting

Did you tell them?

Sir,

did you hear their retort?

‘Fools

fighting for a fiction’

Questions From Friends (1984)

Friends,

it is meaningless

to say I’m coming back.

The question is: where are you headed?

Friends,

it is pointless

to say I’m moving with the times.

The question is: are the times changing you

or are you

changing the times?

Friends,

it is meaningless

to say I’ve reached home.

The question is:

where will you go now?

The Law (1984)

I say again, Maharaj –

do not say,

‘The law can’t be changed.

What applies to others

applies to me as well.’

There are other ways

to confound the council –

the truth is unnecessary

it is unwise

to be prodigal with the truth –

if you must, say

‘The law can’t be broken,

the law

can be changed.’

Say

‘I don’t break the law

like everyone

I fear it

But sometimes, citizens,

when it starts to smother

I make

amendments –

the law, after all, can be relaxed.’

