In today’s edition, a Karnataka teacher suspended for criticising CM Siddaramaiah, a techie drowns to death in an overflooded underpass in Bengaluru, Adani Power found in violation of Companies Act in two cases, and more.
Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.
To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.
References
- The India Fix: From Adani to AAP’s jailed ministers, will corruption debate shape the path to 2024?
- Manipur violence: State government not doing enough, claims BJP MLA
- Interview: ‘Biren Singh pushed rash policies in Manipur, added to Kuki resentment’
- Investing in public well-being is not ‘populism’: Why the ‘freebie’ debate is flawed
- The India Fix: Crippled city governments are India’s biggest governance failure