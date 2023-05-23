In today’s edition, a new law on Census is on the cards, new rules on the export of cough syrups made in India, AFSPA might be lifted completely from Assam by the end of this year, and more.
Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.
To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.
References
- India’s cough syrup testing regime has a deadly blind spot
- Why accepting ‘differing perceptions’ on the LAC might be hurting India strategically
- Galwan to Tawang: Even as border attacks continue, India’s imports from China have boomed
- From CAA-NRC to caste conundrum, what is keeping the government from carrying out the Census?
- India’s welfare programmes are suffering because of the delay in census by Modi government
- Manipur clashes: Why Naga churches and Mizo political parties are backing the Kukis
- ‘Historic’ decision by Centre reduces AFSPA’s footprint? Not by much