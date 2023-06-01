In today’s edition, Kerala HC asks banks not to deny education loans for poor credit score, a Chhattisgarh officer has been booked for draining out a reservoir to retrieve his phone, China expelled Indian journalists as a “counter measure”, and more.

Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

