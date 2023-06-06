The deadly rail accident in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday has put Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw under pressure as many have demanded that he resign to demonstrate responsibility for the tragedy.

At least 275 people were killed and 900 others were injured in a collision involving three trains, making it one of India’s worst railway disasters.

However, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its supporters have vociferously extended their backing for the embattled railway minister, praising his work ethic and highlighting his credentials.

Vaishnaw under pressure

Among those who has called for Vaishnaw to resign is Rahul Gandhi of the Congress. “No accountability even after 270+ deaths!” Gandhi tweeted on Saturday. “The Modi government cannot run away from taking responsibility for such a painful accident. The prime minister should immediately seek the resignation of the railway minister!”

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjeemade similar demands.

Some social media users too have called for Vaishnaw to resign on moral grounds. The railway minister also drew criticised for changing nationalist slogans at the accident site, even as bodies were still being recovered from the wreckage.

Why "Jai Shree Ram" Chants not Raised 🤔



Modi, Modi Chants were also Raised.



BJP Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made People Chant "Vandemataram" & "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" at #BalasoreTrainAccident Spot.



In #BalasoreTrainTragedy 288 People Died & More than 1,000 People Injured. pic.twitter.com/cC72QSZRtG — Syed Rafi - నేను తెలుగు 'వాడి'ని. (@syedrafi) June 5, 2023

Defending Vaishnaw

However, Vaishnaw argued on Saturday that it was “not [the] time to do politics”. “This is time to focus on making sure that restoration happens at the earliest,” hesaid.

More importantly, Vaishnaw has secured backing of his party and its supporters.

Not surprisingly. Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP’s Information Technology cell, as the party labels its propaganda unit, said that the Balasore accident should not be politicised.

Stop politicising the unfortunate Balasore tragedy because track record of Railway Ministers, under the UPA, to put it mildly, was nothing short of disaster. Ironically, these ‘worthies’ are the ones demanding resignation of the most qualified Railway Minister India has had in… pic.twitter.com/PV2BAr5WKi — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 4, 2023

Shastri resigned as railway minister on moral grounds. The only true moralist.

As railway minister, George Fernandes threatened to resign not because of an accident but if demands of the railway labour union were not met. George resigned as defence minister because of Tehelka and… — Mohan Sinha 🇮🇳 (@Mohansinha) June 4, 2023 Mohan Sinha is a journalist and author followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Dinesh Trivedi, a former railway minister and a BJP leader, used the same logic. “Can you guarantee that if Ashwini ji resigns, railway system will be very good, no accident or sabotage will take place?” Trivedi told India Today. “The Opposition would want the whole Cabinet to resign, but that’s not the mandate of the people”.

Republic Bharat, a Hindi language news channel widely seen as supportive of the BJP, on Sunday praised Vaishnaw and attacked the Opposition for “playing politics over people’s deaths” by calling for his resignation.

Screenshot of Republic Bharat's broadcast streamed on YouTube on Sunday.

Some defended Vaishnaw by attempting to juxtapose his actions in the aftermath of the Balasore crash with a rail accident under the Congress-led Union government in 2011 when, they alleged, a Union minister had refused to visit the site.

2011 : Two train accidents happened on one single day killing 70 & injuring 300.



Rail minister was missing.



PM Manmohan Singh requested one MoS to visit the accident site but he refused to go.



And today they are giving sermons to Ashwini Vaishnav



pic.twitter.com/OS7d3M1pFG — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) June 4, 2023 Rishi Bagree’s Twitter account is followed by Modi.

In a similar vein, News18 listed safety records under former railway ministers who are now Opposition leaders to question their demands for Vaishnaw’s resignation.

Did your aunt; the then Railway Minister resign after the Jnaneswari Express derailment on May 28, 2010, taking responsibility for the death of approx 150 passengers?

No.



You couldn't even wait for 48 hours before engaging in "Vulture Politics".



What could be expected more from… https://t.co/GChCNODU00 pic.twitter.com/4LdbU9Bp7i — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) June 3, 2023 Suvendu Adhikari is a BJP leader from West Bengal

Several social media users used the hashtag “#StandwithAshwiniVaishnaw” on Twitter to praise and defend Vaishnaw.

Praised for work ethic

Justifying this support for Vaishnaw, some BJP leaders and party supporters have praised him for his work ethic. “Your gesture clearly indicates your work culture, [you] take [your] work, seva as worship,” said Mayur Vaidya, the Maharashtra unit chief of BJP workers’ wing.

The down-line has been successfully restored after the #BalasoreTrainTragedy, leading to the first train movement in the section. Thanks to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and his team members who have been tirelessly working towards relief efforts and restoring normalcy.… pic.twitter.com/p2rMxHQqEs — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) June 4, 2023 Sunil Deodhar is the national secretary of the BJP.

This is the first time I have seen such a hands-on railway minister like @AshwiniVaishnaw. Only inhumans can politicise a tragedy like this. pic.twitter.com/u1BnirUfxz — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 3, 2023 Vivek Agnihotri is a film maker whose films have been lauded by BJP leaders.

Leading rescue, relief and restoration at the site of the #OdishaTrainAccident, Railway Minister #AshwiniVaishnaw’s response to the tragedy is in sharp contrast to the photo-ops of predecessors | @amitabhnews18https://t.co/IWFtU2npsd — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 5, 2023

Times Now Navbharat, a Hindi language news channel, sought to highlight how Vaishnaw became emotional while talking to the media about the rescue operations.

Some others argued that Vaishnaw is the best-suited person to handle the situation and develop the Indian Railway.

All the idiots demanding the resignation of @AshwiniVaishnaw think again. He’s an outstanding professional and a boon to the Government. Think of his achievements rather than indulging in vulturism. Don’t go by what happened in the past since we live in the present. Vaishnaw at… — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) June 3, 2023 Suhel Seth, a businessperson, often subscribes to the ruling BJP’s views on television news channel debates.

He is human after all, but what he has done in the last 3 days is nothing short of super human. @AshwiniVaishnaw is a credit to any cabinet. I hope he stays on at the @RailMinIndia. Indian railways needs him. https://t.co/L5L39k9pHA — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) June 5, 2023 Shefali Vaidya is a columnist at pro-Modi government site, OpIndia.

