In today’s edition, Manipur reports fresh flare-up of ethnic clashes as suspected Kuki militants set ablaze nearly 100 abandoned houses, two plaintiffs in the Gyanvapi mosque suit have withdrawn their pleas, and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has questioned the Modi government on why it ignored red flags about safety in the East Coast Railways.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

