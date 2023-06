In today’s edition, manual scavenging is still prevalent in nearly 34% of India’s 766 districts, the BBC is accused of underreporting income in its tax returns, and Bangladesh is asking New Delhi for an explanation for the Akhand Bharat mural in the new Parliament House.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

