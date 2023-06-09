In today’s edition, Zomato pulls down advertisement based on a Dalit character from Lagaan after facing backlash on social media, police have arrested 41 persons after protest over social media posts turned violent in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, and an international coach has corroborated allegations against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

