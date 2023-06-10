Returning to our series on Hindustani musicians who also worked as film composers for Hindi cinema, we listen to songs composed by sitar player, composer, scholar-musician, author and teacher Bhaskar Chandavarkar. We begin with an interview with Chandavarkar recorded for Doordarshan. Although it is in Marathi, it gives listeners an opportunity to listen to short segments of Chandavarkar’s sitar and surbahar performances. He studied under sitar maestro Ravi Shankar before going on to compose music for theatre and films.

Play

His engagement with Western music is equally evident in other interviews available on the net and in his writings. For instance, here is a short interview describing the impact of the keyboard on Indian music.

Play

Bhaskar Chandavarkar’s music and background score for cinema span films made in several languages, but in the 17th episode of our series we will revisit his work for Hindi films.

The first song is sung by Vani Jayaram for the film Maya Darpan (1972).

Play

The next four tracks are from the film Thodasa Roomani ho Jaye (1990).

The first is sung by Chhaya Ganguli and Vinod Rathod.

Play

The next two are sung by Chhaya Ganguli.

Play

Play

According to the text accompanying the next track, the singers are Meena Tadkar and Sagarika Mukherjee.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHUqldlOgOg

