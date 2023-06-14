In today’s edition, a hijab controversy had led to an arrest of a school principal and two others in Madhya Pradesh after, a Muslim man has died in Maharashtra after being assaulted by cow vigilantes and the Uttarakhand administration has refused to allow a mahapanchayat called by Hindutva group in Uttarkashi.
Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.
