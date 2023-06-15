Entertainment journalism platform Film Companion and literary agency A Suitable Agency have announced a writing grant, Film Ink, to support and encourage original, well-researched books focussing on inspiring lives and prominent moments in Indian cinematic history. The grant aims to foster a community of writers who will chronicle the aesthetic quality and diversity of Indian cinema.

Two writers with compelling book ideas will receive a grant of Rs 2.5 lakh each, besides publishing support from A Suitable Agency. The jury comprises writer Balaji Vittal, author and journalist Deepanajana Pal, and film critic and journalist Uday Bhatia.

Indian citizens and residents above 18 are eligible for the grant. Applicants have to submit an original book proposal in English on any theme or personality related to Indian cinema. Six shortlisted candidates will present their proposal to the jury, with two being selected to receive the grant. A Suitable Agency will offer guidance to the winning writers in getting their books published.

Entries are open and the last date of submission is August 15, 2023.