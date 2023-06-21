In today’s edition, eight BJP MLAs in Manipur say people have lost faith in the state government, two policemen in Rajasthan accused for rape and murder of a Dalit woman, 75 US lawmakers urge Joe Biden to raise violation of human rights in India in meeting with Narendra Modi, and more.

Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

References