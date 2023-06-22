In today’s edition, the South Asian University in Delhi has suspended four professors for “inciting” a students’ protest against the administration, power cuts contributed to the deaths of patients in Ballia’s district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, and Narendra Modi will be participating in a rare press conference.
Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.
