Sabrina Siddiqui, the White House correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, has been targetted online by pro-Hindutva social media users after she asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi a question at his press conference on Thursday about the alleged discrimination against Muslims in India. On Saturday, the attacks forced Siddiqui to post pictures of herself cheering for the Indian cricket team.

Amit Malviya, the head of the Bhartiya Janata Party’s information department, described the question from Siddiqui as “motivated”. He said that the answers from Modi and the US President Biden was a “blow” to the “toolkit gang,” a pejorative reference to protesters who use digital tools to organise and coordinate protests.

Prime Minister Modi completely destroyed the motivated question on steps being taken to ‘protect’ rights of Muslims and other minorities. In his response he didn’t mention Muslims or any other denomination, spoke about Constitution, access to Govt resources based on eligibility… pic.twitter.com/mPdXPMZaoI — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 22, 2023

Accounts known for posting pro-Bharatiya Janata Party and pro-Hindutva tweets labeled Siddiqui an “Islamist” as they pointed to her Muslim identity.

A Pakistani Islamist at Wall Street Journal ambushed Modi at press conference today. This lying hater Sabrina Siddiqui has never in her life said 1 word about Pakistan’s brutal repression and assaults on women, minorities. She only attacks India. Hate is in DNA of Pakistanis. pic.twitter.com/5xGeBI3XUF — Indian-Americans (@HinduAmericans) June 22, 2023

In asking the question about Indian Muslims, some social media users accused working withan agenda and hinted that she was doing so at the behest of Pakistan. They dig out an eight-year-old Instagram post by her showing a Pakistani flag requesting prayers for Pakistan.

Though answered extremely well by @narendramodi , but I wonder on whose behalf did @WSJ journalist @SabrinaSiddiqui ask the question ?



1 . Leftist

2. Islamists

3. Country for whom she prays for pic.twitter.com/ZnbneysJp8 — Pawan Durani (@PawanDurani) June 22, 2023

The reason why even a conservative outlet like @WSJ is asking those questions to PM Modi that suit an NYT more is because this reporter, Sabrina Siddiqui prays for Pakistan.



Islamist 🤡 pic.twitter.com/QqDWPbgFwC — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) June 22, 2023

Everything makes sense now on why she was chosen to ask the question https://t.co/idF7FlwEca — Smita Deshmukh🇮🇳 (@smitadeshmukh) June 23, 2023

Sabrina Siddiqui is White House reporter for The Wall Street Journal. She is daughter of an Indian-Pakistani father and a Pakistani mother.



Now, you can guess reason of her question based on agenda. pic.twitter.com/4efjhLLhVX — Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) June 22, 2023

OpIndia, one of the largest pro-BJP websites, put out an article on Siddiqui, attacking her as the “the daughter of Pakistani parents” and for “echoing the claims of Islamists”.

The attacks forced Siddiqui to clarify that she cheered for the Indian cricket team along with her father.

Since some have chosen to make a point of my personal background, it feels only right to provide a fuller picture. Sometimes identities are more complex than they seem. pic.twitter.com/Huxbmm57q8 — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) June 24, 2023

Great-Great grand-daughter of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan has to prove her loyalty too, just like thousands of Indian Muslims in India. This is an old trick by Right Wing trolls. One question to people in power, You'll be labelled as Anti-National, Pakistani, Anti-Hindu, Anti-India etc. https://t.co/hS77uGReec pic.twitter.com/aikA63IY4g — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 24, 2023

Press conference

Siddiqui’s question to the Indian prime minister was a rare instance when Modi fielded a question from a journalist at a press conference in his nine years as prime minister.

Siddique pointed out that several human rights groups have accused the Modi government of discriminating against religious minorities and taking actions to silence its critics.

In response, Modi defended the secular roots of Indian democracy. “There is absolutely no space for discrimination...And when you talk of democracy, if there are no human values and there is no humanity, there are no human rights, then it’s not a democracy,” he said.