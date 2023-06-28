One sunny afternoon, Anay finally found the perfect moment to share his dream with Neev. They sat under the ancient banyan tree in the park, enjoying the beautiful blue sky and soft, puffy clouds. Neev was the opposite of Anay: outgoing, athletic, and always cracking jokes. They made an unlikely pair, but their friendship was as strong as the roots of the banyan tree that shaded them. While Neev dreamed of becoming a world-famous football player, Anay’s eyes were always set on the stars.

“Neev, I have a secret,” Anay began hesitantly, “I want to be an astronaut. I want to fly to the stars, explore Mars, and maybe even meet some aliens!”

Neev’s eyes widened with surprise and he replied sceptically, “Anay, being an astronaut is super tough! Mars isn’t like the fun places in our comic books. And just think, there won’t be any pizza delivery on Mars either!”

Anay giggled at the thought of pizza in space but slowly felt doubt creeping in. Neev noticed the change in his friend’s behaviour and quickly reassured him, “Hey, I didn’t mean to discourage you, buddy. If this is truly what you want, then you should go for it. We’ll figure it out together, okay?” Anay nodded, but his dream was now dimmed by doubt. He decided to talk to his parents and get their advice on whether he should continue to pursue his dream.

Anay took a deep breath and walked into his father’s bakery. His father, a skilled baker known for his space-themed pastries, was in the kitchen carefully decorating a batch of galaxy-glazed doughnuts. The sight of his father’s hands, creating tiny stars and planets on each doughnut, inspired Anay to finally share his ambition.

Gathering his courage, Anay said, “Papa, I want to be an astronaut and explore Mars. But I’m not sure if I can do it. It’s such a difficult path, and I’m afraid I might not be good enough.”

His father looked up, his expression gentle and understanding. He placed a reassuring hand on Anay’s shoulder. “Anay, I believe in you. Your passion for space shines brighter than any comet streaking across the sky. It’s natural to have doubts, but don’t let them hold you back. If you truly want to become an astronaut, then you must face your fears and work hard to achieve your dream.”

Excerpted with permission from The Magical Mission to Mars, Ashima Mathur.