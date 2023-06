In today’s edition, the AAP-Congress tussle poses a problem for Opposition unity, wrestlers will no longer protest on the streets against Brij Bhushan Singh, villagers in Pulwama’s Zadoora alleged that the Army forced them to chant “Jai Shree Ram” inside a mosque, and more.

Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

References