In today’s edition, Tomato prices have hit Rs 100 a kilo, and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Amit Malviya has been booked for a video on Rahul Gandhi that purportedly showed the Congress leader conspiring with foreign powers and the Opposition has accused Narendra Modi of raking up the Uniform Civil Code issue to divert attention from the situation in Manipur.

Scripted by Abhik Deb hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

