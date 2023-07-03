In today’s edition, Rahul Gandhi calls K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi the BJP’s B team in Telangana, Supreme Court has asked Manipur’s BJP government to file a fresh status report on the ethnic violence in the state, and Ajit Pawar makes a comeback as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotifyand Google Podcasts.

References