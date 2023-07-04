In today’s edition, Constitution bench to hear petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370, Indian consulate in San Francisco attacked allegedly by Khalistan supporters, investigation shows botched repairs were behind the Balasore train tragedy, and more.
Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar. To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now.
Support our journalism. Become a Scroll Member today
References
- The India Fix: Has Modi’s hyper-muscular policy in Kashmir failed?
- Why a ‘fail-safe’ signalling system fails to prevent deadly train crashes
- RAW, Pakistan or internal tussle? Deaths of Khalistan leaders overseas are leading to speculation
- ‘Garba jihad’: How Navratri became a communal flashpoint in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh