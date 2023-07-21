Interesting article (“What do the indignities of Covid-19 deaths in India say about the larger attitude of the state?”)! Most of what was written is factually correct. Several people died, and the doctors could do nothing. The writer seems to be a Leftist or an anti-Bharatiya Janata Party using this write-up to take a dig at the BJP government in a smart and subtle manner. Congrats! Surprisingly, the writer avoids any reference to the pathetic condition of the government hospitals in non-BJP states, where living patients lie unattended on the floor, along with cats and dogs, awaiting death. (Requesting the writer to write an article on this too!)

Regarding the crime against humanity, surprisingly, there was no mention of China (or Emperor Xi Jinping) who are actually the perpetrators of this carnage against human beings. Next time try writing an article on the Rahul Gandhi, Owasi, George Soros axis. – Arnab Mukherjee

The article (“Why India’s privileged citizens are cheerleaders for surveillance tech”) appears to have been written in a biased manner and useless and ridiculous inferences and findings.

– Sujeet Srivastava

I used to think that Scroll.in is one of the more sensible publications out there on this world of cheap gimmicks and induced voyeurism. Turns out, you are exactly that. What value addition does watching grown-ups have a physical alternation do (“Watch: School headmistress and two teachers have a physical fight, students watch”)? All you achieve is clicks. If that’s what you’re going for, then flood your content with such cheap thrills and leave sensible content making to others (hopefully). Kindly leave these cheap gimmicks to equally cheap publications who have a brain dead audience and not offend the sensibilities of those who have an iota of intelligence! Highly disappointed. – Kunal Roy

If some poet is popular, it does not mean he is relevant (“Why do young readers and social media find Jaun Elia’s poetry so relevant today?”)! Think for yourself, please. – Alam Zaib

Representation in publishing



I’m writing in response to the article titled “How Indian book creators are finally making children’s books representative and inclusive” by Rati Girish, dated May 28. The piece paints a picture of a publishing industry that has resolved the matter of diversity. Using examples of books from the North East and from Tamil Nadu, it talks about how important it is to represent the realities of children with varied experiences, claiming that “at last children from various regions of the country can see themselves in the books they read”.

The increase in nuanced representation of the North East has been written about extensively in the news, even over a year ago; and southern India has been common in picture books since the founding of Tulika Books in 1995. However, it’s important to note that publishing is still heavily skewed towards upper caste, Hindu families. Discussing strides in regional representation, while important, doesn’t mean much if we don’t address the fact that publishing has a giant blind spot when it comes to representation of religion, caste, and class.



At one point, the author says “Creators enjoying this new wave of acceptance of stories from their region are keeping it real. They are aware their stories and visuals may be a tad bit exotic for those not from the region but they are willing to take that risk”. Not only are these two statements contradictory, neither of them has been backed up. Is there a new wave of acceptance of these stories? By whom? How are these books being received? Are young readers really finding these books exotic? The feature makes no attempt to explain any of this.



Members of the publishing industry – whether the staff of a publishing house, or book creators – have overwhelmingly similar backgrounds. To make publishing a truly inclusive space, work needs to be done from the ground up. A self-congratulatory attitude amongst a group like this can be dangerously optimistic, and closes off important discussions that are needed to enable true change.

A reader of a publication like Scroll, well respected for its nuanced journalism and in-depth reporting, deserves better than an article that reads like it could have been written 20 ago. Yes, we all grew up reading Enid Blyton and didn’t have as many books that we could see ourselves in, but Indian children’s publishing has come a very long way since then. This article gives the impression that representation is now making great strides but without contextualising it in the history of children’s publishing and acknowledging the work that has been done in this regard so far, the piece reads like a superficial and shallow take on a vital and much-debated subject. – Aparna Kapur

Kurt Vonnegut

Didn’t know about Kurt Vonnegut (“Why a generation of youngsters was drawn to the words of celebrated American author Kurt Vonnegut”). Many thanks to Susan Farell for this interesting article and giving a short sketch of Vonnegut’s life. Enjoyed the writing. Thanks to Scroll team also for their selection. – Dipak Somadder