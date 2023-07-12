At least in India and in Hinduism there is freedom of expression to criticise Hindu scriptures (“Gita Press’s agenda may not have been communal – but it undoubtedly helped shape sectarian mindsets”). What about theocratic countries of middle East and Eurasia where it is a blasphemy to speak against their Islamic scripture and attracts severe punishment? The Gita Press does not dictate and compel any Hindu to follow any particular set of rules. Like any religious organisation, it has a right to freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution. Why so much hue and cry about Gita Press being honoured for its valued services to Hindu culture and traditions? – PM Saxena

***

Anybody opposed to Gita and its publication and translation should get their brains checked. Gita is Upanishad clarified. If Upanishad is the cow, Gita is its milk and butter. Gita propounds the truth, and universal knowledge. Hinduism is only one small product of it. Please get your facts correct before speaking about the Bhagvad Gita. – Paresh Goswami Shrivallabhpith

***

This was such a nice and wholesome article. Growing up in the centre of Gorakhpur city in the late 1990s and early 2000, and having been introduced to the press as a book store , I spent my early childhood in reading the moral stories (had no interest in purely religious ones) from the press until I discovered the stories of Premchand and other Hindi writers.



Reading this article, I look back at my past and can’t be more agree with the fact that on one hand it really transformed my interest in Hindi literature, it also helped me stay away from the the religiosity. Well written article!! – Krishna Kant

***

You are a self-styled pundit. – Arabinda Mohanty

***

Your sole intention is to degrade the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Gita Press. Your agenda is only 2024 Central election. You type of people are using the Constitution for begging for votes for the Congress party. – Nanjunda Kumar K

***

This character appears to be against everything which is Hindu, Hinduism, sanatani culture and our scriptures. Typical leftist/so-called intellectual Hindu basher. His article is full of falsehoods, innuendos and typical perverted view of every aspect of our culture. Certain customs which cause discrimination against labour’s class (shudras) and against women are wrongly and deliberately ascribed by him to Manu Smiti and the Gita. Their days of flaunting themselves as liberals, progressives, etc. are numbered hence this ranting and raving against our culture. – Balupai