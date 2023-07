In today’s edition, the Opposition alliance for the 2024 elections has a name, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gets bail, Rahul Gandhi’s plea in Modi surname case will be taken up by the Supreme Court on Friday, and more.

Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠.

References