A Trooper in Ahmedabad, 1583

When Gujrat was finally conquered, M Khan Khanan gave his whole property to his soldiers...

– Ain-i-Akbari, vol 1, tr. Blochmann



Outnumbered four to one,

advised to hold back

till reinforcements arrived,

he rushed into battle

at Sarkhej,

surprising the enemy.

Afterwards, surprising us

by giving away

every scrap he owned.

I was the last to show up,

come for my share

when he had nothing left

to give. Of what use

an inkstand to a trooper?

Mulla Muhammad Amin Khurasani, Burhanpur, 1615

I do not

understand what is written in these pages

or the script

in which they’re written.

I bind

as the calligrapher copies.

He reads the words,

I the paper, the size, the inks.

Who Were These People, Burhanpur, 1615

Who were these people,

where have they gone,

the calligraphers,

papermakers,

bookbinders,

and illuminators,

the gilders and architects

who made this the Iran

of the Deccan?

Where are the shops

they bought the colours from,

the nibs and brushes?

Where are the workshops,

the floor desks,

the mats they sat on?

Where are their shoes

outside the door?

Where’s the door?

Passing through

the Ruby Garden,

they’d have stopped

by the lotus pond,

square as a chess board,

surrounded with trees,

and looked at themselves

in the rippled mirror.

Where have they all gone?

No likenesses survive,

and what if they had?

They looked like you and me.

They were you and me.

Schoolboy’s Rahim

He outlived his four sons. One died of drink.

One’s head was cut off and delivered,

wrapped in cloth, as a gift. One died young.

When his favourite son died none dared tell him.

No mausoleum covers their graves.

The tomb with blue tiles on the dome

was built for Miyan Fahim, his faithful servant

born of a slave girl.

Keep grief

to yourself, Rahim says.

Sharing doesn’t help.

It only leaves

chinks in your armour

that others exploit.

We read him in school. The alphabet was familiar,

but you scrunched up the eyes to read the page.

The meaning had to be cribbed. Hindi was grief,

and grief the sports field if you missed a sitter.

