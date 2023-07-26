In today’s edition, the Opposition moves a no confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in Parliament, a parliamentary panel suggests that the government make recipients of its to sign an undertaking to prevent future award wapsi protests, the Centre asks the Supreme Court to extend Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure, and more.

