In today’s edition, Patna High Court upholds caste-based survey in Bihar, five people were killed in communal violence in Haryana and a Railway Protection Force constable killed his supervising officer and three Muslim passengers on a train running from Jaipur to Mumbai.
Scripted and hosted by Aena produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.
To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.
References
- Railway policeman goes on a killing spree on train, then hails Modi and Yogi: What we know so far
- Imam killed, mosque set ablaze in Gurugram after communal violence in neighbouring Nuh
- Explainer: Why a Varanasi court ruled Gyanvapi plea by Hindu litigants was maintainable
- Explainer: Why Bihar is conducting a caste census