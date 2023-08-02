In today’s edition, the Supreme Court pulled up Manipur police for lethargic investigation into ethnic violence, The Central government restricts tweets by journalist Rana Ayyub and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Jaipur Express firing and communal violence in Haryana has forced Muslim migrant workers to flee Gurugram.

Scripted and hosted by Aena produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

References