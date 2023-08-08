In today’s edition, Lok Sabha debates on no-confidence motion, another India-made cough syrup under WHO scanner, the Punjab and Haryana High Court questions if the demolitions in Nuh were aimed at ethnic cleansing, and more.

Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

