In today’s edition, Centre wants chief justice out of panel to appoint election commissioners, parts of Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha expunged, what PM Modi said about Manipur, and more.

Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

References