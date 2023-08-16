In today’s edition, 19th round of military talks between India and China yield no breakthrough, three Ashoka University departments threaten to stop teaching unless it reinstates Assistant professor Sabyasachi Das, at least 56 persons have died in Himachal Pradesh after major landslides occurred due to heavy rainfall and more.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

References