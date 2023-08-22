On Scroll Ideas, we’ll take an idea, chew it up, break it down and explore it from every angle possible. It could be anything: politics, history, finance, art, food, drink.

This week we have Khalid Anis Ansari, a sociologist and public intellectual whose work has engaged deeply with the idea of caste among Indian Muslims.

We explore a heated debate that is ongoing at the moment: Can Muslims and Christians also be Dalits? Or does conversion to these so-called egalitarian faiths wipe away caste backwardness?