In today’s edition, India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 has landed on moon, prime minister’s advisory council chief Bibek Debroy has said that the Centre is losing revenue due to Goods and Services Tax, 17 workers have died in Mizoram in an accident at under-construction railway bridge, and more.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

