In today’s edition, the United World Wrestling has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India, an alleged cyberattack on South African digital news website hour after a report on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and reams of records of Right to Information activists’ previous applications have vanished from a government portal.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

References