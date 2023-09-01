It is a truth almost universally acknowledged that India’s Supreme Court is in crisis. Immense backlogs plague the apex court, approaching it is too expensive for most Indians, judge appointments are shrouded in controversy and even something as simple as which judge hears which cases has been the subject of intense and often ugly debate.

Play

While anecdotal fixes to the problem are almost as numerous as the problems, for maybe the first time, a new book “Court on Trial” by Aparna Chandra, Sital Kalantry and William Hubbard trawls through large amounts of data to present policy solutions to the court’s issues.

On this episode of Scroll Ideas, Aparna and Willian join us to discuss their book.