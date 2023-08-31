In today’s edition, two more Kukis die in gunfight in Manipur, the government is ready to hold elections in Kashmir, another investigative report accuses Adani of stock manipulation, and more.

Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

References