In today’s edition, SEBI knew about Adani’s stock manipulation allegations since 2014, an Indian oncologist wins the Ramon Magsaysay award, government forms a panel to look into “one nation, one election” plan, and more.
References
- Why the BJP is pushing for simultaneous elections and how will they be implemented
- SEBI knew about allegations against Adani Group since 2014, letter shows
- Adani partners used offshore funds to invest in its shares, alleges report
- How did the South China Sea dispute begin and where is it headed?
- The unsolved mystery of the fake PMO officer in Kashmir