In today’s edition, the National Investigation Agency searched eight places in Uttar Pradesh including the home of state chief of People’s Union for Civil Liberties, the Manipur government has reimposed curfews in five districts of the state and RBI’s former deputy governor has claimed that the central bank had refused BJP government’s proposal to give it Rs 2-3 lakh crore for pre-election expenditure in 2018.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

