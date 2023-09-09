As leaders of the G20 countries arrived in India on Friday for the organisation’s summit on Saturday, the song-and-dance welcome items at Delhi airport attracted surprise and exasperation.
Coming in for special attention on Twitter was the decision to have a troupe dance to a remixed version of British musician Ed Sheeran’s 2017 hit Shape of You overlaid with Indian elements as US President Joe Biden alighted from his plane.
Among other things, many questioned the appropriateness of the rather risque lyrics for the occasion.
The same song greeted Argentine President Alberto Fernandes and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
“Embarrassing at the least,” tweeted Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate.
Here are some other reactions.
Other welcome items also drew some adverse reactions.
But at least one delegate seemed to enjoy the beats.