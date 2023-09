In today’s episode, the Nipah virus resurfaces in Kerala, Meitei group demands action against the Army in Manipur, FIR against journalist Sudhir Chaudhary for spreading misinformation, and more.

Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

References