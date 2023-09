In today’s edition, Congress demands sub-quota for OBCs in women’s reservation bill, a report says that farmers lost Rs 40,000 crore because of steps taken by the Centre to curb food inflation, and New Delhi issues advisory to Indian citizens in Canada amidst souring relations with Ottawa.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.



