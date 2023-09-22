On Wednesday, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur featured in a video showing around the new Parliament building to actors Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi.

The actors were members of the cast of Bollywood movie Thank You For Coming, slated for a release in the first week of October. They had been invited to witness the debate in Parliament on the women’s reservation bill. Outside Parliament, they lauded the Narendra Modi government for introducing the women’s reservation bill.

Play

Actors visiting Parliament for what came across as a promotional event is not an everyday sight. Until it became one this week as legislative proceedings moved to the new building. The Narendra Modi government seems to be inviting female actors to shore up positive PR about the new Parliament building and the women’s reservation bill.

Besides Pednekar, the most prominent actors who visited Parliament since the proceedings shifted to the new building on September 19 are Kangana Ranaut, Tamannaah Bhatia and Divya Dutta. Several other social media influencers who are trying to make their mark in the showbiz industry also joined the bandwagon.

However, if the government was indeed looking to piggyback on the popularity of actors and influencers, it notably failed to rope in many A-listers from Bollywood.

#WATCH | On Women's Reservation Bill, actor Kangana Ranaut says, "This is a historic day...this (new Parliament building) is symbolic of Amritkaal...such an important day, BJP could speak about anything point or any bill... but they chose women empowerment. This shows their… pic.twitter.com/6pNolwaVYJ — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

#WATCH | On Women's Reservation Bill, actor Tamannaah Bhatia says, "...This bill will inspire common people to join politics". pic.twitter.com/nbjAq4Aqqd — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

VIDEO | "I am grateful to PM Modi for this initiative, and I think he has introduced many such initiatives for women like 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao,' among others. Women have been prioritised, and I want to congratulate everyone for this," says film actor Divya Dutta on the… pic.twitter.com/qVmAP7la6Z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 21, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Women's Reservation Bill, Actress Esha Gupta says, "It's a beautiful thing that PM Modi has done. It's a very progressive thought...This Reservation Bill will give equal powers to women...It's a big step for our country. PM Modi promised it and delivered… pic.twitter.com/bqPirQcv4V — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

‘Why not Droupadi Murmu?’

Several politicians and social media users also contrasted the fact that while actors had been invited to the new Parliament building, President Droupadi Murmu had not.

VIDEO | "Yesterday, some Hindi actors came and visited the new Parliament but our President was not invited. Why? Because Droupadi Murmu is from a tribal community. This is what we call 'Sanatan Dharma'," Tamil Nadu minister @Udhaystalin said at a meeting of DMK Youth Wing in… pic.twitter.com/K4JtYWNyz1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 20, 2023

Bollywood Female Actors are invited to new Parliament Building for movie promotion, but President Draupadi Murmu is still not. pic.twitter.com/VOW1Md2II4 — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) September 20, 2023

Yesterday women's reservation bill was passed in the new parliament. Actors like Kangana Ranaut and Esha Gupta were in presence, but the Head of the state Smt. Droupadi Murmu was nowhere to be seen. Historic indeed! pic.twitter.com/aLRRcvAQ9B — Dr Nazma (@nazmaaman) September 20, 2023

Meanwhile, others like Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took jibes at the Bharatiya Janata Party government providing Parliament as a platform for the promotion of a movie.

Now we have movie promotions happening in the parliament too. All that is left to do is for I&B ministry to tweet and promote their upcoming movie Thank you for Coming 🤭

Very krantikari. https://t.co/pZqQ0GiMZb — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 20, 2023

Earlier, actors used to go to Kapil Sharma show before their new Movie Release. Now they have started going to the New Parliament building. As a wise person had said before- When a Clown leads the Nation, everyday is a Circus — Joy (@Joydas) September 20, 2023

New Parliament inaugurated by a wannabe actor for actors https://t.co/JqojipGFkQ — Grouchy Maxx (@softgrowl) September 21, 2023

A film promotion happening through actors visiting the new parliament building?!?!! Where is the connect?! How are they related? Film is about female pleasure (much needed discourse) and not about a political drama!! 😝😝 Who is their marketing advisor?! #ThankYouForComing — Dr. Falguni Vasavada (@falgunivasavada) September 20, 2023