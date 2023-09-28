In today’s edition, the BJP had appointed Ramesh Bidhuri to oversee its election preparations in Rajasthan’s Tonk days after the MP went on a communal tirade against a Muslim legislator in Parliament, the Centre has dispatched a senior police officer from Kashmir to Manipur after the northeastern state was engulfed by a fresh wave of violence, and IIT Bombay has reserved dining tables for its vegetarian students.

