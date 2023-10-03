In today’s edition, the Delhi Police raided homes of several journalists including NewsClick’s editor, Prabir Purkayastha, junior staff and contributors in connection with alleged Chinese funding allegations, India has told Canada to withdraw 40 diplomatic staff from the country, and the Assam Police have arrested 1,039 persons for alleged child marriages.

Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotifyand Google Podcasts.

References