After being arrested earlier on Tuesday by the Delhi police in a case registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and human resource head Amit Chakravarty have been produced before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur at the Patiala House Courts thrice.

The first time was late on Tuesday, when Kaur agreed to the Delhi Police’s request to keep Purkayastha and Chakravarty in police remand, that is, custody for the next seven days to interrogate them. The second time was on Wednesday, when Kaur allowed NewsClick access to the police’s remand application.

In both the hearings, however, Kaur refused to accede to NewsClick’s lawyer’s plea seeking a copy of the first information report filed against the media portal. This is a glaring omission on part of the judge that violates the fundamental right of the arrested guaranteed by Article 22(1) of the Constitution.

Being informed of grounds of arrest is a fundamental right

Article 22(1) of the Indian Constitution states: “No person who is arrested shall be detained in custody without being informed, as soon as may be, of the grounds for such arrest”. This is a near-absolute fundamental right, with extremely limited regulation imposed by Article 22(3), which is not applicable in the present case.

It is unclear why a judicial officer would treat a matter of fundamental right in such a lax manner.

As per law, Kaur should have ordered the Delhi police to immediately furnish a copy of the first information report to the NewsClick editor and his colleague and their legal counsel. Instead, Kaur deferred the hearing of the plea for the first information report to Thursday. She did so on the ground that the public prosecutor was not present in court during the hearings. However, the right to access the first information report is not conditional on any such requirement relating to the presence of the public prosecutor in court.

In the hearing on the plea on Thursday morning, the Delhi Police opposed the plea for supply of the first information report. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava called the application “premature”, and said that the accused must approach the Police Commissioner, rather than the court. It is not immediately clear what legal provision or precedent the prosecution is relying on to make this case. Since accessing information on the grounds of arrest is a fundamental right, a judicial officer is well within their right to grant the same.

NewsClick’s lawyer has said that they will apply for quashing the first information report against NewsClick in court. Without access to the first information report, they are being denied availing this legal remedy available under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Absence of first information report feeding media trial

Without the first information report being furnished to NewsClick or being made available in the public domain by the Delhi Police, media coverage of the case has mainly revolved around unverified, leaked information from unnamed sources. On Thursday, a newspaper carried a report on the alleged contents of the FIR, even as the document remained out of bounds to NewsClick.

The Delhi Police has till now officially only revealed that its actions against NewsClick are “in connection with [an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act] case registered with [its] Special Cell”.

In December 2020, a bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, had warned that selective disclosures made to the media during investigation of a crime adversely affect the rights of both the accused and the victims.

Just last month, another bench of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice had observed that biased reporting implicating an accused is unfair since it gives rise to public suspicion that the accused person committed an offence, besides being violative of their right to privacy.