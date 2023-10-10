According to the Buddhist (and Hindu) view of reality, the material world is maya, an illusory experience of phenomena that do not exist independently of one’s consciousness of them. Maya interferes with prajna-paramita (“wisdom perfection”) or the attainment of a perfectly clear transcendental understanding of reality, which is the primary mechanism for dispelling all duhkha (worldly pain, suffering, grief and unfulfilledness, ranging in emotional expression from an elusive sense of existential unease to cataclysmic anguish) and achieving the ultimate ontological goal of nirvana (the “extinguishment” of the three fires that sustain the sense of self – raga or sensory attachment, dvesha or sensory aversion, and moha or the delusory sensory acceptance of the temporal world as reality).

Over the course of my conversations with the community elders, I found that episodes of acute, devastating duhkha were understood to have the potential to inspire deep awe and trigger spontaneous maya-shattering “awakenings” marked by surges of overwhelming compassion even in the most materialistic of experiencers. When not regarded as psychotic and actively suppressed, such emotional arousals were believed to act as opportunities for necessary shifts of consciousness that transformed the reality of one’s existence. (Any interference with Nature to deprive fellow sentient beings of such redemptive opportunities was to be regarded as extremely uncompassionate and a crime against their consciousness.)

The elders explained that occasionally, a catastrophic event might spark mass eruptions of acute duhkha throughout a community. The genesis of such duhkha might be geo-psycho-cultural, ie, it might involve the release of geophysical energy and its destructive interaction with humans and other beings in a landscape that has certain culturally assigned metaphysical meanings.

In such a situation, synchronous climactic emotional states in experiencers of the duhkha would be capable of producing a powerful collective sense of bodily (material) oneness with the finite, evanescent earthly elements in action and a simultaneous self-annihilating realisation of incorporeal absorption into the infinite, timeless cosmos.

This, the elders asserted, would provide the experiencers with transcendental insight into shunyata (“zero-ness”, nothingness, or total emptiness) or anatman, the absence and therefore the absolute invulnerability of the self in the face of any hazard.

The disaster-risk-extinguishing idea of an invincible “non-self” is embodied by the vajra, the legendary weapon – unrepulsable as a thunderbolt and indestructible as a diamond – from which the locally practised Buddhist tradition of Vajrayana derives its name.

The above metaphysical lens allowed at least some members of the community to rationalise natural disasters and indeed all kinds of intense suffering by gratefully accepting them as sacred gifts bestowed upon them by the cosmos. It certainly made them honour the “hazards” present in their geophysical environment as contemplative instruments that had the power to bring about positive spiritual transformation (potentially in the form of what psychologists describe as post-traumatic growth). The sense of psychological invulnerability and fortitude fostered by eco-metaphysical affirmations within the traditional Vajrayana Buddhist cultural context seemed to be a powerful adaptive force that arguably challenged interventionist, materialist disaster risk reduction practices initiated by the rational, civilising modern state and its “scientific” knowledge machinery.

On a deeper, more systemic level, it seemed to project metaphysical realisation, as opposed to economic growth or “development”, as the fundamental means and measure of human progress and well-being. Distraught about modernist-materialist onslaughts on the mighty vajra weapon that symbolises traditional spiritual conviction, some elders took solace in abstraction from the Prajna-paramita-hridaya (“wisdom perfection heart”) or Heart Sutra, an early medieval Buddhist text that describes how Avalokiteshvara, the compassion-embodying bodhisattva (“enlightened being”), meditated and perfected transcendental consciousness to attain liberation from the world and all its suffering: “Gate gate paragate parasamgate bodhi svaha!” (Gone, gone; gone across; gone completely beyond! An awakening! So it goes!). This innate human capacity to “make the ego go away” and “awaken the consciousness from the slumber of worldly attachment”, the elders argued, must be the ultimate source of resilience.

Even though their deepest metaphysical convictions did seem to reflect the traditional spiritual emphasis on liberating the self from materiality, the vast majority of the people I spoke with exhibited a considerable degree of attachment to the material world and a clear indisposition towards death and material loss; they were quite eager to reduce risk by physically adapting to natural hazards.

In fact, many of them regarded the extensive local presence of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP, a specialist high-mountain paramilitary agency) – both of which had conducted successful rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of a major earthquake in September 2011 – as a source of great security and strength in the face of hazards. However, all of them showed fatalistic attitudes in that they insisted that it was impossible to subdue Nature (ie, mitigate natural hazards) and imprudent to attempt to do so, for example, by means of extensive engineering works.

I was particularly struck by Pemba’s submissiveness vis-à-vis natural hazards: “If we are to be killed, clouds will burst and entire mountains will come down with this river and that river. These embankments, bridges, roads, houses, and trucks are just toys; they will be wiped out … Nothing will remain – only mud and boulders! We can’t overpower Nature; we shouldn’t even try! If you think otherwise, just look at these mountains, this valley ... Can any engineer in the world build something like this?” Pemba and everyone else seemed to cherish the idea that contently embracing all of Nature’s offerings – pleasurable and painful alike – was the key to a peaceful and happy existence.

Well, that brings my cold, hungry self back to Pemba’s rum-scented kitchen, where a surprise offering might be waiting for me! Pemba’s woodstove is the largest, so there are more people in his kitchen than anywhere else. Urging me to join in, Pemba pulls out another yakhair-topped stool from under his quilt stack and ceremoniously opens another bottle of rum. Staring at my slightly disgusted face, his tipsy young nephew begins to chuckle like a fox. All the men burst into laughter, and the women into song. The harmony is quite extraordinary – jolly and coquettish but somehow deeply meditative.

My disgust turns into wonder. As I loosen up a bit, a middle-aged woman – stone-faced and mysterious-looking – marches into the kitchen with some things in her hands. The singing stops. She comes up to me and places in my lap a cup of hot milk and two twirly pieces of khabze, my favourite local fried snack. “Have it!” she commands rather hypnotically in Drenjongke. “… shi she be!” another woman murmurs. I have no idea what those three words mean, but I can sense that something is off. Everyone is staring at me – “all eyes poppin’ out like chapel hat pegs”, as my neighbour in Yorkshire might say – as if to witness the aftermath of my first bite or sip.

I am immediately reminded of the chilling warning that a dear friend whispered into my ears before I left his home in Lachen to come to Thanggu: “Be very suspicious when a stranger offers you something to eat or drink. They may wish to poison you and offer you as a sacrifice to the wrathful goddess, Palden Lhamo. Many herbal poisons only cause severe food poisoning, but some can induce cardiac arrest within minutes of being ingested. The post-mortem will not reveal anything, so the authorities will conclude that it was the high altitude that killed you … Mind you, the practice has absolutely nothing to do with our ancient Nyingma Buddhist beliefs or any of the noble Vajrayana teachings of our great Guru Rinpoche. It is not tantra but crazy superstition. Those deluded maniacs think the goddess will shower them with good fortune and wealth if they sacrifice a man to satiate her bloodthirst. By the grace of Guru Rinpoche, there aren’t many of them. But they do exist; they live among us.”

