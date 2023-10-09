Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest has announced the longlisted titles in fiction, nonfiction, and business books longlisted for its annual literary awards. The winner will be announced on October 29, the final day of the literary festival, in Mumbai.
Here are the longlisted titles in each category:
Fiction Book of the Year
- Black River, Nilanjana Roy (Westland Books)
- Everything The Light Touches, Janice Pariat (HarperCollins Publishers)
- Fear And Lovely, Anjana Appachana (Penguin Random House India)
- The Education Of Yuri, Jerry Pinto (Speaking Tiger Books)
- The Light At The End Of The World, Siddhartha Deb (Westland Books)
- The Secret Of More, Tejaswini Apte-Rahm (Aleph Book Company)
Fiction Best First Book
- The Colony Of Shadows, Bikram Sharma (Hachette India)
- Shurjo’s Clan, Iffat Nawaz (Penguin Random House India)
- The Bandit Queens, Parini Shroff (HarperCollins Publishers)
- The Woman Who Climbed Trees, Smriti Ravindra (HarperCollins Publishers)
- Then Came The River, Debapriya Datta (Bloomsbury India)
- Where Mayflies Live Forever, Anupama Mohan (Pan Macmillan India/Picador)
The jury for this year’s fiction prizes comprises authors Anuja Chauhan, Anirudh Kanisetti, and Deepa Gahlot, publisher Shireen Quadri, and associate festival director Shireen Mistry.
Best Nonfiction First Book
- Courting India: England, Mughal India and the Origins of Empire, Nandini Das (Bloomsbury India)
- Heavy Metal: How a Global Corporation Poisoned Kodaikanal, Ameer Shahul (Pan Macmillan India)
- Marginlands: Indian Landscapes on the Brink, Arati Kumar-Rao (Pan Macmillan India/Picador)
- South vs North: India’s Great Divide, Nilakantan RS (Juggernaut Books)
- Vajpayee: The Ascent of the Hindu Right, 1924-1977, Abhishek Choudhary (Pan Macmillan India/Picador)
- Vivekananda: The Philosopher of Freedom: How The Sangh Parivar’s Greatest Icon is its Arch Nemesis, Govind Krishnan V (Aleph Book Company)
The jury for this year’s nonfiction prize comprises authors Arun Katiyar, Sanjukta Sharma, and Taran N Khan, Deepika Sorabjee of Tata Trusts, and Tina Nagpaul, associate festival director.
Business Book of the Year
- Against All Odds: The IT Story Of India, S Gopalakrishnan, N Dayasindhu, Krishnan Narayan (Penguin Random House India)
- Forks in the Road: My Days At RBI and Beyond, C Rangarajan (Penguin Random House India)
- Just Aspire: Notes On Technology, Entrepreneurship and the Future, Ajai Chowdhry (Harpercollins Publishers)
- Made in India: 75 Years of Business And Enterprise, Amitabh Kant (Rupa Publications)
- The Tech Phoenix: Satyam’s 100-Day Turnaround, TN Manoharan, V Pattabhi Ram (Rupa Publications)
- Working To Restore: Why We Do Business in the Regenerative Era, Esha Chhabra (Penguin Random House India)
This year’s jury for the business books category comprises business leaders Khozem Merchant and Poornima Dore, and Shilpa Kumar, and authors Ruchira Chaudhary, and Tamal Bandyopadhyay.