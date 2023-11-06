Atta Galatta Bangalore Literature Festival has announced its shortlists for the 2023 Book Prizes. The winners will be announced at the festival which will be held in Bangalore on December 3 and 4.
Here are this year’s shortlisted fiction and nonfiction books:
Nonfiction
- Caste Pride: Battles For Equality In Hindu India, Manoj Mitta
- Marginlands: Indian Landscapes On The Brink, Arati Kumar-Rao
- Raw Umber: A Memoir, Sara Rai
- The Book Beautiful: A Memoir Of Collecting Rare and Fine Books, Pradeep Sebastian
- Vajpayee: The Ascent of The Hindu Right, Abhishek Choudhary
- Water In A Broken Pot: A Memoir, Yogesh Maitreya
Fiction
- Everything the Light Touches, Janice Pariat
- History’s Angel, Anjum Hasan
- I Named My Sister Silence, Manoj Rupda, translated from the Hindi by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar
- Minor Disturbances at Grand Life Apartments, Hema Sukumar
- Quarterlife, Devika Rege
- The Secret of More, Tejaswini Apte-Rahm