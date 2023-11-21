Five books have been shortlisted for the sixth edition of the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize. The Prize is for nonfiction writing on the history of Independent India. The winner will be announced on December 1, and the winning author will receive a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

This year’s jury is chaired by political scientist Niraja Gopal Jayal, historian Srinath Raghavan, columnist-writer Navtej Sarna, lawyer Rahul Matthan, columnist-writer Yamini Aiyar, and entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal. “The five books illuminate our understanding of how the nation and its citizens have come to be,” said the jury about the 2023 shortlist.

Here are the shortlisted books for this year’s Prize:

● Founding Mothers of the Indian Republic: Gender Framing of the Politics of the Constitution, Achyut Chetan

● Delhi Reborn: Partition and Nation Building in India’s Capital, Rotem Geva

● Writer, Rebel, Soldier, Lover: The Many Lives of Agyeya, Akshaya Mukul

● Land, Guns, Caste, Woman: The Memoir of a Lapsed Revolutionary, Gita Ramaswamy

● Nehru’s India: A History in Seven Myths, Taylor C Sherman