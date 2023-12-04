Narrative

I swallowed the current

At high tide I swam with the moon

I saw the wolves hunting

And all winter I dreamt of being a polar bear.

There are footprints climbing up to the sky,

And an ancient wing

Frozen beneath the earth.

Bone, teeth, hair, muscle,

There is food mingled in the swamp

And mangrove roots full of secrets.

The images mingle.

I see my father’s face blind with age

Turned towards me with a smile of sweetness.

Bittersweet, unexpected.

What baffles me is the fleeting image,

Perhaps we matter in someone else’s dream.

When There Are No More Words

When there are no more words,

the garrulous sentence is at last stripped to shreds,

into blood song, wreckage of bone,

the explosion of a wave

and ghost vessels dissolving

into this heart-cavity;

salt water.

So deep, this silence,

speechless with the mystery of your

absence.

Folded earth, folded,

dreaming of another horizon,

night wind drifting

into this heart-cavity;

breathless recall.

Long before we whirled into orbit

silence was a language.

In the amazing cadence of time –

one – two – three – four –

the deep hum of the universe,

infinite meaning

into this heart-cavity.

No writing on the wall.

No wall.

I’m Going Back to Old

I’m going back to old

To the springtime of water

And mesmerizing stories

Time, a silken rope

Summer night whispering illusion:

Is it true a stranger out of nowhere

Is better than a lover from the past?

Without a thought

Straight on with what is gone

Scattered jewels, melting ice

Beneath the clouds a silver road

This is no make-believe.

What does the moment know?

Rising on a bending wind

The shapeless moment before us

Is taking shape.

Sky. Mirror. Black earth.

Time. A songbird.

Those love songs were long

I’m going back to old.

The White Shirts of Summer

The afternoon sun burns, heart-stopping.

The movement of shadows is the length and stealth

of a cheetah.

Farewell to the room and the small fountain

that kept summer surging around us

now that the going is certain.

The dawn is pinned to my hair,

gust of sweet fragrance

lifting in the breeze.

Radiant, the white shirts of summer.

Without a map,

skimming over patches of land;

nothing was calculated.

Love was our prize, our sword,

our priceless amulet.

Your face in the cloud’s rapture,

soft words, slow hands

and the light falling

white, on the white shirts of summer.

Slipping a knot, far from shore,

deep troughs of water.

Then we were bouncing high,

touching the moon.

Rivers of sand, grey mountains of the sea.

When moments vanish,

a finger of sun touches my face

closing the distance.

Salt white, oracle blue,

an ocean deep throws a wave,

knocking the boats in our hearts.

Forever, and forever –

radiant, the white shirts of summer.

The Oasis Is a Memory of Rain

The oasis is a memory of rain.

Beloved of the sun,

the long dune stretches dreaming a summer

in the playground of kings,

chasing a river with eyes and limbs

and the visage of a god.

Sometimes

beads of water float on the horizon.

The land is a master of disguise:

A burial place.

A mirage.

A resurrection.

A man turns into a date palm

nourished with dreams of rest and beauty.

Women lean against the wind

bending in ancient vigil

with the breath of sons and daughters,

oceans and continents,

tracing a memory –

through aeons,

breathing a garden,

a lake, to worship under the sky

again above the ruins of temples and tombs.

Lifting your gaze,

beloved of the sun, scented with rain,

crossing from darkness to light

over a bridge of bones.

Excerpted with permission from The White Shirts of Summer: New and Selected Poems, Mamang Dai, Speaking Tiger Books.